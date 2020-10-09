South Africa

Gay couple legally say 'I do' after year-long battle

Couple's plight — and battles with home affairs — was brought into the spotlight earlier this week

09 October 2020 - 06:45 By Tania Broughton for GroundUp
Image: Supplied / GroundUp

A same-sex couple in Richards Bay finally said their “I do’s” legally at Empangeni’s home affairs office on Thursday.

Muhammad Buckus and Kyle Pillay, who have been together for about five years, were given “the runaround” by officials for a year.

This week, GroundUp reported that Buckus and Pillay had exchanged wedding vows in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Pietermaritzburg in September 2019.

They moved to Richards Bay soon after and immediately started making inquiries at the local home affairs office as to when they could legally solemnise their partnership.

The couple said they were given “excuse after excuse”, including that there were no qualified marriage offices to do same-sex marriages and that there was no documentation or certificates.

GroundUp then sent questions to the department and the next day the couple were given an appointment for 10am on Thursday, October 8.

Buckus said a home affairs official from Pretoria contacted them on Wednesday and “reminded us that we had the appointment and said he was checking that everything was OK and said he would phone us afterwards”.

Buckus said that while they appreciated the “VIP treatment”, they just “wanted to get married like any other person can”.

After their legal ceremony on Thursday, Buckus said: “We are relieved ... The marriage officer was very kind to us. The only glitch was the issue of changing surnames. The system picked up that it was two men and wouldn’t allow it. So we just left our surnames as is,” he said.

This article was originally published on GroundUp.

