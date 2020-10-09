'It is a crisis': Ravensmead under siege as 11 shootings leave five dead in just a week

On Wednesday afternoon, onlookers lined the streets as the corners of 7th Avenue and Webner Street were cordoned off after the murder of Philander, 32, who was shot apparently while fetching water for his household.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said no arrests had yet been made.

Vernon said his family was grateful for the messages of support that it received “during this difficult time for the family”.

“Our family is coming to terms with the brutal murder in my hometown of Ravensmead. I would like to ask that the family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time,” he said.

Van Reenen said that while she personally didn’t know Philander, his shooting had opened old wounds about the ongoing gun violence in the area.

She described Van Rooyen as “warm-hearted woman who loved to help others”.

“She didn’t deserve to die in such a senseless manner. No-one deserved to die like that. The sad part about these shootings is that the perpetrators come from the very community. They are our own children and grew up in this community ... it’s actually quite sad,” she said.

Van Rooyen and her husband Colin had recently renovated and moved into what used to be a dilapidated house, which was once occupied by the Dixi Boys gang.

Colin, who is still struggling to come to terms with his wife’s murder, said he felt the lack of community spirit after the shooting.

“After my wife was shot I remember going outside, shouting for community members to help me with transport to rush her to hospital. Not even one person came out.

“She was bleeding profusely. I remember pleading with the police to help me. They just stood around and told me to wait for an ambulance,” he alleged.

It was only after his sister, who lives 20 minutes away, arrived, that Van Rooyen was rushed to Tygerberg. But it was too late.

The couple would have celebrated their 20th anniversary in December.

Colin has moved out of the house to live with his sister.

“I had to move out as there are too many memories in that house. I’m too broken to continue living there.”