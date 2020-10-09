Mmusi Maimane: Senekal murder should not be reduced to a race war

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane says the murder of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner in Senekal, Free State, must not be reduced to a race war between black and white South Africans.

Instead, South Africans must unite in the fight against crime.

“There can be no debate, that our citizens across different races are under threat and in fear of living in crime. Murder is murder, regardless of who commits it and against whom it is committed,” said Maimane.

Maimane was addressing the media on Thursday about the launch of One SA's post Covid-19 economic recovery plan. He said police must be allowed to investigate and hold to account those responsible, without any interference from those who seek to take the law into their own hands.

“I want to call on all South Africans, however long, however difficult it is, we have to be patient to allow the law to take its course.

“It can be tempting for all of us to take the law into our own hands, but we have to respect institutional capacity, that those who commit heinous crimes can face court action, be prosecuted and the appropriate sanctions be brought against them,” said Maimane.

Maimane said the Senekal murder, and the protests that followed, had become racially polarised. He called for unity.

“The incident is fast becoming one that is racially polarising, as people frame it as a war of Afrikaaner versus a black South African. I want to say, undeniably, we have to work together and ultimately ensure that we do not allow this incident to divide our country. We cannot reduce this war to a contestation between races, but ultimately, as we build institutions, allow them to do their jobs, as difficult as that is.