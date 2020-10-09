South Africa

New Covid-19 testing criteria for the Western Cape: what you need to know

09 October 2020 - 08:50
Western Cape premier Alan Winde says the new testing criteria will include all people with coronavirus symptoms.
Western Cape premier Alan Winde says the new testing criteria will include all people with coronavirus symptoms.
Image: Trevor Samson

The Western Cape government has expanded its Covid-19 testing criteria to allow anyone in the Cape metro and rural regions of the province who is symptomatic to be tested.

Premier Alan Winde made the announcement on Thursday, saying the new testing criteria will now include all people with coronavirus symptoms.

The new criteria come after the province earlier introduced a risk-adjusted testing strategy in the metro region, due to severe testing backlogs.

In June, the province's health department said testing for the virus in the Cape Town Metropolitan area would be limited to high-risk individuals, such as people older than 55 with diabetes or hypertension and Covid-19 symptoms, and people younger than 55 with both underlying conditions and symptoms.

Speaking on CapeTalk at the time, the head of health at the provincial health department, Dr Keith Cloete, said, “If you’re younger than 55 and you have symptoms, assume you have Covid-19. After 14 days, you’ll be fine, there’s no purpose in getting a test.”

Prof Salim Abdool Karim denies Covid-19 decline because of fewer tests

Prof Salim Abdool Karim says claims that the government is conducting fewer Covid-19 tests, and this is responsible for fewer cases, are not true
News
3 weeks ago

In September, testing was expanded to include preoperative patients (asymptomatic), natural deaths at home, as well as symptomatic public sector essential workers, prisoners, pupils and school staff, and workers in workplaces.

“Throughout this period, the laboratories have coped with capacity and we have therefore taken the decision to further expand testing. Non-metro areas were not subject to the risk-adjusted testing strategy and testing for all symptomatic people has continued throughout,” said Winde.

The new testing criteria now includes:

  • All people with coronavirus symptoms;
  • Pre-operative testing of coronavirus asymptomatic patients awaiting surgery;
  • Natural deaths occurring at home who had coronavirus symptoms;
  • Health care workers; and
  • People who previously tested positive, but have developed new symptoms (90 days after their first test). 

Average test positivity rate below 10%

Winde said the expansion of testing criteria in September saw an increase in the number of tests being conducted in the province, however, the average test positivity rate for the province has remained below 10%. 

“This, coupled with other indicators such as the number of deaths, hospitalisations, and oxygen consumption, which now stands at 38% of total capacity, gives us reliable evidence that infections in the province are still declining,” he said.

“This does not mean that we can let our guard down, and prevention measures such as mask-wearing, social distancing, and hand and surface hygiene continue to be important as we move forward.”

Resurgence of Covid-19

Winde said there are no reliable tools that can help predict the likelihood, location, or timing of a resurgence of Covid-19, but the expanded testing criteria would allow the government to more accurately track and manage infections in the province.

He said those who test positive will be admitted at the Hospital of Hope in Brackengate in Cape Town.

The hospital has capacity to care for more than 300 people and there are now 23 patients admitted there, he said.

“Careful case management and responsible behaviour by every one of us can help ensure the continued decline in Covid-19 cases in the province. Slowing the spread of Covid-19, is important to our recovery, as we must save jobs, and protect businesses and our economy,” he said.

READ MORE

Government says cheaper Covid-19 tests will be rolled out at airports

In a move to reduce logistical complications at the country's points of entry, cabinet announced on Thursday that it would implement antigen testing
News
13 hours ago

Western Cape calls for change in international travel rules — Here are 10 things it's suggesting

The Western Cape government says the current international travel regulations don't make sense and are unfair.
News
20 hours ago

'Earliest opportunity' for safe Covid-19 vaccine in mid-2021, says Gauteng GP

Dr Mark Holliday says for a vaccine to be considered safe, it cannot be rushed because it could do more harm than good.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Is Malema dividing SA with calls for 'ground forces' to attend Senekal trial? ... South Africa
  2. KZN's multibillion-rand iconic Umhlanga Arch in a league of its own South Africa
  3. 'Anarchy is not the answer': Thuli Madonsela calls out AfriForum for defending ... South Africa
  4. Welcome to Parys, town of no lights and little love for the municipality News
  5. 'Move over cowards' Julius Malema calls on 'ground forces' to attend Senekal ... South Africa

Latest Videos

“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
Who, what, when? Brendin Horner's murder: What we know so far
X