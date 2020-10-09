New Covid-19 testing criteria for the Western Cape: what you need to know

The Western Cape government has expanded its Covid-19 testing criteria to allow anyone in the Cape metro and rural regions of the province who is symptomatic to be tested.

Premier Alan Winde made the announcement on Thursday, saying the new testing criteria will now include all people with coronavirus symptoms.

The new criteria come after the province earlier introduced a risk-adjusted testing strategy in the metro region, due to severe testing backlogs.

In June, the province's health department said testing for the virus in the Cape Town Metropolitan area would be limited to high-risk individuals, such as people older than 55 with diabetes or hypertension and Covid-19 symptoms, and people younger than 55 with both underlying conditions and symptoms.

Speaking on CapeTalk at the time, the head of health at the provincial health department, Dr Keith Cloete, said, “If you’re younger than 55 and you have symptoms, assume you have Covid-19. After 14 days, you’ll be fine, there’s no purpose in getting a test.”