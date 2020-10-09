'There are no jobs. This is how we support our families,' says Kleinmond poacher

Captain FC Van Wyk from SAPS Western Cape said police were tipped off by an informer and seized diving equipment “used in committing a crime”.

He said “poachers attacked the SAPS members with stones and rocks” and later blocked the road with burning tyres.

“Vehicles were damaged and people were injured. The safety of the public was at risk.”

The Daily Maverick reported that one of its columnists, Ismail Lagardien, sustained serious injuries on Monday evening when a brick smashed through his car window in the Overhills area.

A man arrested for public violence showed us several rubber bullet wounds on his body, including one on his face. He also had grazes, as a result, he claimed, of being dragged by police.

Poaching in Kleinmond

A recent report by TRAFFIC, an NGO that monitors wildlife trade, says that about 96 million abalone were illegally harvested between 2000 and 2016 in SA. Most of the abalone ends up on the Asian market.

Poachers from Kleinmond insist that poaching is the only way they can support their families. The men we spoke to wished to remain anonymous.

“There are no jobs in Kleinmond; it’s a small town ... I’ve been poaching for many years and this is how we’re making a living. This is how we support our families.”

“There are a lot of people who have come out of housebreaking [robbery] here and they’re working peacefully now in poaching,” one man said.

A community leader said that even though poaching is illegal, it does not allow the police to violate their right to privacy. “You cannot just come to my property and do whatever you like. ... Treat people in a dignified manner.”