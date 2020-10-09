South Africa

Two managers behind bars for possession of Transnet goods worth R25m

09 October 2020 - 19:38
Two managers of a steel and manufacturing company in Alberton were arrested after being found in possession of infrastructure materials belonging to Transnet with an estimated value of R25m.
Two managers of a steel and manufacturing company in Alberton were arrested after being found in possession of infrastructure materials belonging to Transnet with an estimated value of R25m.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Two managers of a steel and manufacturing company in Alberton were arrested after being found in possession of infrastructure materials belonging to Transnet with an estimated value of R25m.

The pair — aged 28 and 45 respectively — were nabbed on Thursday during a multidisciplinary operation by the Hawk's serious organised crime investigation unit, crime intelligence and the Ekurhuleni metro police, supported by Transnet.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the investigation team followed up on intelligence regarding suspicious non-ferrous metals scheduled to be transported and recycled at a steel and manufacturing company at Alrode in Alberton.  

“Upon arrival, a search and seizure warrant was executed and items which Transnet positively identified as theirs, including big trail jumpers, contact wires, overhead cables, railway tracks and springs with an estimated value of R25m, were seized. The two men were arrested immediately,” he said.

The men were expected to to appear at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Friday after being charged with contravening the Criminal Matters Amendment Act 18 of 2015 and Second Hand Goods Act 6 of 2009.

Investigations are ongoing.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Man arrested for violent protest outside Senekal court

A 52-year-old man has been arrested after fiery protest action, which saw a police van overturned and set alight outside the Senekal magistrate's ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Man arrested after high-speed highway chase

Gauteng's N12 freeway was the scene of a high-speed chase on Tuesday afternoon, as police trailed a suspected hijacked vehicle.
News
2 days ago

Man who fatally stabbed toddler during row with mom jailed for life

A 25-year-old man who assaulted his girlfriend and later stabbed to death her two-year-old son in 2019 was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday.
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Is Malema dividing SA with calls for 'ground forces' to attend Senekal trial? ... South Africa
  2. KZN's multibillion-rand iconic Umhlanga Arch in a league of its own South Africa
  3. 'Anarchy is not the answer': Thuli Madonsela calls out AfriForum for defending ... South Africa
  4. Welcome to Parys, town of no lights and little love for the municipality News
  5. 'Move over cowards' Julius Malema calls on 'ground forces' to attend Senekal ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...
“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
X