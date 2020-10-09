Two managers behind bars for possession of Transnet goods worth R25m

Two managers of a steel and manufacturing company in Alberton were arrested after being found in possession of infrastructure materials belonging to Transnet with an estimated value of R25m.

The pair — aged 28 and 45 respectively — were nabbed on Thursday during a multidisciplinary operation by the Hawk's serious organised crime investigation unit, crime intelligence and the Ekurhuleni metro police, supported by Transnet.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the investigation team followed up on intelligence regarding suspicious non-ferrous metals scheduled to be transported and recycled at a steel and manufacturing company at Alrode in Alberton.

“Upon arrival, a search and seizure warrant was executed and items which Transnet positively identified as theirs, including big trail jumpers, contact wires, overhead cables, railway tracks and springs with an estimated value of R25m, were seized. The two men were arrested immediately,” he said.

The men were expected to to appear at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Friday after being charged with contravening the Criminal Matters Amendment Act 18 of 2015 and Second Hand Goods Act 6 of 2009.

Investigations are ongoing.

TimesLIVE