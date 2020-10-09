South Africa

WATCH | Police probe bizarre crash into sea

09 October 2020 - 10:11 By Kathryn Kimberley
Port Elizabeth police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving after a motorist veered into the sea at Brighton Beach on Thursday morning.
Port Elizabeth police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving after a motorist veered into the sea at Brighton Beach on Thursday morning.
Image: Supplied

Port Elizabeth police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving after a motorist bizarrely veered off the side of a busy road and into the sea at Brighton Beach on Thursday morning.

The driver, a 59-year-old man, and his female passenger of the same age were rushed to hospital.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said shortly before 7am, the police were informed of a car in the sea at Brighton Beach.

On arrival, it was established that a white Volkswagen Golf had careered off John Tallant Road and landed in the water, Naidu said.

❗❗Video supplied of this mornings accident at New Brighton Beach ❗❗

Posted by Port Elizabeth Traffic Updates on Thursday, 8 October 2020

She said both occupants in the vehicle, from Uitenhage, were injured.

“The male driver sustained injuries to his mouth and back, while it is believed the woman may have broken a leg,” Naidu said.

The vehicle was retrieved from the water by a private towing service.

“At this stage it is unclear exactly what happened.

“The police have opened a case of reckless and or negligent driving for investigation.”

HeraldLIVE

READ MORE:

Three survive terrifying crash as car plunges down mountain pass

A 30-year-old man is in a stable condition at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town after his car plunged 200m down Bainskloof mountain pass.
News
4 days ago

Two-car smash between PE man and ex-wife leaves trail of destruction

A bizarre accident in which a Port Elizabeth man and his ex-wife — travelling in separate cars — crashed into each other before careening through the ...
News
3 days ago

This road is so potholed, 'you'd need to be drunk to drive in a straight line'

The Limpopo road agency has suggested that the pothole-ridden road between Phalaborwa and Ngove which community members have described as a "grave" ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Is Malema dividing SA with calls for 'ground forces' to attend Senekal trial? ... South Africa
  2. KZN's multibillion-rand iconic Umhlanga Arch in a league of its own South Africa
  3. 'Anarchy is not the answer': Thuli Madonsela calls out AfriForum for defending ... South Africa
  4. Welcome to Parys, town of no lights and little love for the municipality News
  5. 'Move over cowards' Julius Malema calls on 'ground forces' to attend Senekal ... South Africa

Latest Videos

“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
Brendin Horner's murder: What we know so far
X