We all drink from the same fountain, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

Men in two-tone shirts rioted. There were blatant double standards and mock indignation from commentators. A race grenade was thrown into an already polarised situation. But the peacemakers managed to make themselves heard in the Senekal drama.

The last thing the Free State agricultural community can afford is increased tension and conflict between black and white when Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa appear in court again next week in connection with the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner.

It is clear that right-wing extremists are using the murder to stir emotions. What makes the reaction to this murder different, is the story that he was tortured terribly and that his body was tied to a pole to send some sinister message. It was thus not just a murder, but a political act, taunting the white farming community.

A Free State agricultural leader told Vrye Weekblad that the downward spiral of anger, blame and hate urgently has to be halted. “We need more empathy with each other around murder. The narrative around farm safety has been hijacked, and the moderates no longer have a voice. And the police have to be fixed.”

