South Africa

We all drink from the same fountain, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

Here's what's hot in the latest edition of the Afrikaans digital weekly

09 October 2020 - 07:27 By TimesLIVE
Farmers approach and push a Nyala police vehicle outside the magistrate's office in Senekal where the killers of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner appeared at court on October 6.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/MLUNGISI LOUW

Men in two-tone shirts rioted. There were blatant double standards and mock indignation from commentators. A race grenade was thrown into an already polarised situation. But the peacemakers managed to make themselves heard in the Senekal drama.  

The last thing the Free State agricultural community can afford is increased tension and conflict between black and white when Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa appear in court again next week in connection with the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner.

It is clear that right-wing extremists are using the murder to stir emotions. What makes the reaction to this murder different, is the story that he was tortured terribly and that his body was tied to a pole to send some sinister message. It was thus not just a murder, but a political act, taunting the white farming community.

A Free State agricultural leader told Vrye Weekblad that the downward spiral of anger, blame and hate urgently has to be halted. “We need more empathy with each other around murder. The narrative around farm safety has been hijacked, and the moderates no longer have a voice. And the police have to be fixed.”

Read more about Senekal, and more news and analysis in this week's edition of Afrikaans digital weekly Vrye Weekblad.


The lack of safety is a major concern.

But the narrative has been taken over and abused by those with political motives. The extremist propaganda and twisting of facts regarding farm attacks does the farming community no favours.

The police's handling of rural safety and the effectiveness of local police stations could make a big difference in this matter.

And it would help if we got a more competent police minister.

This crisis is not a Paul Roux crisis. It is a South African crisis.

* Vrye Weekblad's correspondent Sybrandus Adema was in Senekal on Tuesday. Read his account of the events that unfolded here.

Read the full article in this week's Vrye Weekblad

Must-read articles in this week's Vrye Weekblad

>> Browse the full October 9 edition

RETHINK BEE | If the government does not let go of the current black empowerment regime soon, investment in the SA economy will become no more than opportunistic projects with high yields and high risk, writes Piet Croucamp.

THE WILD JOURNEY OF WILLA BOEZAK | Dr Willa Boezak is a theologist and language activist who translated Psalms into Kaaps and wrote a book about Khoi-San religion. We speak to him about his passions and his “komvandaan”.

STUTTERING ON THE POLITICAL STAGE | Stuttering is present in all cultures, social circles and communities. The very sharp US presidential candidate Joe Biden put the spotlight back onto it during the first debate.

BOOKS! | Welcome back to our books-page-that-isn't-a-books-page, Boekbedonnerd. This week we write about books that will make your heart sing, scary books, books about whistle-blowers and raconteurs, and a little bit of light reading.

FREE TO READ — H IS FOR ... | Nobody wants to speak about this. If you suffer from this medical condition, you hide it and suffer in great, painful silence. But about three-quarters of people on earth will have haemorrhoids at some stage. We answer a few of the hard questions about this silent dragon.

