West coast crime-fighting efforts boosted with first dog unit

The N7 that connects Cape Town with the Namibian border is notorious for the trade and transportation of illicit substances such as firearms and abalone, but those who break the law on this national route will now meet their match, as the Western Cape government launches a specialised dog unit to nab traffickers.

The K9 unit, which was set in motion by Western Cape MEC for community safety Albert Fritz on Thursday, will see crime fighters on the west coast get extra resources in the form of six trained dogs and their handlers with the establishment of the region's first dog unit.

Existing dog units are owned by the SA Police Service, and the closest unit on the west coast is at Milnerton, almost 100km away.

Fritz said the West Coast District K9 Unit, which has been allocated about R4m over a three-year-period, would be situated within the jurisdiction of the Swartland law enforcement services and would serve all the west coast towns.

The crime-fighting dogs had been trained to detect narcotics, explosives and firearms. They had also been trained to assist in anti-poaching operations.