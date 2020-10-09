Zuma calls out 'controversial' Twitter impostor using his name
Former president Jacob Zuma is tired of fake accounts posting controversial tweets in his name and has moved to clear the air.
On Thursday, the Jacob Zuma Foundation exposed an account claiming to be the former president.
The foundation said the account @PresJacobGZuma was an imitation and posting controversial tweets.
“The Jacob Zuma Foundation has been alerted to a pseudo account which has been posting controversial tweets. The foundation would like to alert the public and denounce anything that has been posted by this fake account '@PresJacobGZuma'," it said.
The former president's handle on Twitter is @PresJGZuma.
“This is the only official social media account,” Zuma said in the statement.
Please note, this account @PresJacobGZuma is an imitation pic.twitter.com/ykFPH6FHtb— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) October 8, 2020
The exposed account is not the only one that uses Zuma's name. A quick glance on the app shows that there are more than 50 accounts using his name.
His son, Duduzane Zuma's name has also been used to create social media accounts.
A popular one, with more than 118,000 followers, regularly dupes people into believing it’s the 36-year-old businessman’s official account.
Last month, TimesLIVE reported that Africa Check, a non-partisan fact-checking organisation, found that the account does not belong to the former president's son, despite its claim.
The account was first created under the name “Bantukazi Biko” in August 2016 and appeared to have interacted with Black First Land First (BLF) accounts and networks. It was repurposed to assume the person of Duduzane between August 22 2017 and February 24 2018.