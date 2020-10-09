Zuma calls out 'controversial' Twitter impostor using his name

Former president Jacob Zuma is tired of fake accounts posting controversial tweets in his name and has moved to clear the air.

On Thursday, the Jacob Zuma Foundation exposed an account claiming to be the former president.

The foundation said the account @PresJacobGZuma was an imitation and posting controversial tweets.

“The Jacob Zuma Foundation has been alerted to a pseudo account which has been posting controversial tweets. The foundation would like to alert the public and denounce anything that has been posted by this fake account '@PresJacobGZuma'," it said.

The former president's handle on Twitter is @PresJGZuma.

“This is the only official social media account,” Zuma said in the statement.