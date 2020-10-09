South Africa

Zuma calls out 'controversial' Twitter impostor using his name

09 October 2020 - 07:00
Former president Jacob Zuma's foundation has warned the public about fake accounts claiming to post tweets from the president.
Former president Jacob Zuma's foundation has warned the public about fake accounts claiming to post tweets from the president.
Image: Masi Losi

Former president Jacob Zuma is tired of fake accounts posting controversial tweets in his name and has moved to clear the air.

On Thursday, the Jacob Zuma Foundation exposed an account claiming to be the former president.

The foundation said the account @PresJacobGZuma was an imitation and posting controversial tweets.

“The Jacob Zuma Foundation has been alerted to a pseudo account which has been posting controversial tweets. The foundation would like to alert the public and denounce anything that has been posted by this fake account '@PresJacobGZuma'," it said.

The former president's handle on Twitter is @PresJGZuma. 

“This is the only official social media account,” Zuma said in the statement.

The exposed account is not the only one that uses Zuma's name. A quick glance on the app shows that there are more than 50 accounts using his name.

His son, Duduzane Zuma's name has also been used to create social media accounts.

A popular one, with more than 118,000 followers, regularly dupes people into believing it’s the 36-year-old businessman’s official account.

Last month, TimesLIVE reported that Africa Check, a non-partisan fact-checking organisation, found that the account does not belong to the former president's son, despite its claim.

The account was first created under the name “Bantukazi Biko” in August 2016 and appeared to have interacted with Black First Land First (BLF) accounts and networks. It was repurposed to assume the person of Duduzane between August 22 2017 and February 24 2018.

READ MORE

ANALYSIS | That’s not Duduzane Zuma’s Twitter account. Here’s why

A Twitter account impersonating former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma, regularly dupes people into believing it’s the 36-year-old ...
News
1 month ago

State capture: Zuma wanted Eskom inquiry, but Myeni did the dirty work

The state capture commission of inquiry on Monday heard how former president Jacob Zuma wanted an inquiry into the affairs at Eskom in 2015, leading ...
Politics
3 days ago

Master chess move or running away?: SA split over Zuma's Zondo recusal request

Jacob Zuma says he was being “targeted” by the commission and asked deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself because of his “biased ...
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Is Malema dividing SA with calls for 'ground forces' to attend Senekal trial? ... South Africa
  2. KZN's multibillion-rand iconic Umhlanga Arch in a league of its own South Africa
  3. Welcome to Parys, town of no lights and little love for the municipality News
  4. 'Anarchy is not the answer': Thuli Madonsela calls out AfriForum for defending ... South Africa
  5. 'Move over cowards' Julius Malema calls on 'ground forces' to attend Senekal ... South Africa

Latest Videos

“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
Who, what, when? Brendin Horner's murder: What we know so far
X