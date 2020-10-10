City Press executive editor Dumisane Lubisi has died

City Press executive editor Dumisane Lubisi, 44, died on Friday of an apparent heart attack.

Lubisi worked for the Sunday Times before joining City Press in 2007 as an investigations reporter. He also previously worked for African Eye News Service and This Day.

Sunday Times deputy editor Makhudu Sefara said Lubisi’s death was “surreal”.

“I was the investigations editor for City Press when, in 2007, we took a decision to recruit him. He was good with complex investigative stories that required us to make sense of numbers,” Sefara said.

“He was also a fitness fanatic. So the suddenness of his departure is what makes it surreal.”

City Press editor Mondli Makhanya said the paper had lost a pillar.

“I can't even begin to describe the devastation we are feeling as the City Press family. He struck fear into the hearts of reporters and managers alike with his unrelenting enforcement of the Press Code and media ethics.

“As a journalist, he could spot a news angle from afar and thus served as a pivotal voice as we put together content for the paper and our website.”

Makhanya added: “Above all, he was just a damn fine guy. He laughed, he joked, talked nonsense and brought life to our newsroom. His only major flaw was his loyalty to that gold and black team from Phefeni. He even dared to wear that team's jersey to the office.”

Sunday Times assistant editor Nicki Gules worked with Lubisi at the Sunday Times and at City Press.

“We would argue like crazy sometimes, but Dumi was always ready with a smile and saw the humorous side of everything. His giggle was infectious,” she said.

“He was also a stickler for accuracy and ethics, and would put a complex story through the wringer to ensure it would be able to withstand legal scrutiny.”

Most importantly, said Gules, Dumi had been a devoted father to his three boys. “When they were in primary school, he was a member of their school governing body. He would cart them off to football matches and athletics meetings and he would never stay late for drinks with the guys at work because his priority was being with his children, of whom he was so very proud.

“He was a devoted son to his parents, and a frequent pick for groomsmen for his many friends who got married, so he was always on the lookout for decent suits. His suit collection was legendary and it was not uncommon to see him wearing a sharp suit in the office when everyone else was more casually dressed,” she added.

Funeral announcements will be announced in due course.

