Girl, 6, refuses to allow criminal to steal television set

“The child, unperturbed by the suspect’s threats, refused to let the TV set go and stood guard in front of it,” Naidu said.

According to Naidu, the girl responded saying she was going to call the “ouma” who was asleep in another room.

The child then ran from the living room towards the bedroom to alert the 75-year-old woman homeowner, Naidu said.

The woman, on hearing the commotion, went to the living room, where the suspect, upon seeing the woman, ran away through the back door and took a laptop.

The panic alarm was immediately activated.

Naidu said a description of the suspect was given and investigations were conducted in the immediate vicinity by the owner’s family and the Detective Trio Task Team members.

“At about 5pm while the investigating officer was patrolling the nearby squatter camp with the complainant, the suspect, was spotted standing on the side of the road,” Naidu said.

He was positively identified and the laptop and cellphone were recovered along with two other laptops.

He was arrested and detained on charges of house robbery and possession of suspected stolen property and is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court on Monday.

Nelson Mandela Bay District police commissioner Maj-Gen Thembisile Patekile commended the little girl for her brave stand against the suspect.

“This little girl was not aware of the danger she was in and all she was concerned was that no-one was going to take away her TV set.

“We are glad that no harm was done to her and the other occupants in the house. We urge residents to ensure that they take proactive safety steps when at home.

“Never leave doors opened irrespective whether you are inside or outside the house. Always make sure that the security gate is locked at all times. Never assume that you are in a safe area. Opportunistic criminals are always on the lurk,” Patekile said.

HeraldLIVE