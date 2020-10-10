South Africa

Missing 4-year-old boy found in a box 'murdered'

10 October 2020 - 16:05
The child's body was found hours later, covered by a blanket in a box. File photo.
Image: Supplied

A four-year-old boy who went missing on his way to a local tuck-shop was found hours later, dead in a box in the Northern Cape.

The boy’s family, from Ikhutseng in Warrenton, reported him missing on Friday when he did not return home.

His body was found in a box at a house in the neighbourhood later on the same day.

“It is reported the boy was found in a box covered with a blanket at Ikhutseng in Warrenton,” police spokesperson Brig Mohale Ramatseba said in a statement on Saturday.

“It is alleged the boy left his home to go to a local tuck-shop yesterday at about 11am and did not return home. The boy was reported missing by the family at the local police station. An intensive search was launched and led by Capt Fourie of Warrenton SAPS.”

Police said information led the search party to the home of a suspect.

“Police followed up on information and the body of the deceased was found at the suspect's house in Ikhutseng last night,” the statement read.

“A 36-year-old suspect was arrested and a motive has not yet been established. The suspect is not related to the deceased.”

The suspect is set to appear in the Warrenton magistrate's court on Monday.

Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Phiwe Mnguni “strongly condemned” the alleged murder.

TimesLIVE

