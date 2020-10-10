Missing 4-year-old boy found in a box 'murdered'

A four-year-old boy who went missing on his way to a local tuck-shop was found hours later, dead in a box in the Northern Cape.

The boy’s family, from Ikhutseng in Warrenton, reported him missing on Friday when he did not return home.

His body was found in a box at a house in the neighbourhood later on the same day.

“It is reported the boy was found in a box covered with a blanket at Ikhutseng in Warrenton,” police spokesperson Brig Mohale Ramatseba said in a statement on Saturday.