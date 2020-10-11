12 killed in horrific KZN taxi crash

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala is expected to meet relatives of the 12 people who died in a horrific taxi accident in the province on Saturday afternoon.

The provincial government's official Twitter page said on Saturday it was believed all those who died in the crash were from the same family. A child was among the victims.

In a statement on Saturday, Zikalala's office said that the crash happened in Kilimon, near Underberg, when the driver of the minibus taxi lost control and rolled down an embankment.

“Our hearts go out to the family who lost their loved ones in this horrific accident. We hope they can find comfort in the Almighty during this difficult time. We also wish those injured a speedy recovery,” said Zikalala.

The crash took place on a rural road, and pictures from the scene showed the taxi’s roof torn off from the impact. Debris was scattered around a rocky field.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said it was a single-vehicle crash. He said that three other occupants were in a serious condition and were treated on the scene by private and government ambulance staff.

Ahead of Zikalala’s visit, the DA in KwaZulu-Natal called for the provincial government to increase its commitment to road safety.

DA MPL and the party’s spokesperson on transport in the province Sharon Hoosen said seven other people died in accidents near Ladysmith on Saturday, including a motorcyclist who was allegedly killed in a hit-and-run incident.

Another five people were injured in to separate road accidents, claimed Hoosen.

“The DA today calls on KZN transport MEC Bheki Ntuli to urgently commit to the restructuring of the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) in order to increase the presence of law enforcement officers on the province’s roads,” said Hoosen.

“The DA is deeply saddened by this severe loss of life. We extend our sincere condolences to the families of those who have passed away under such tragic circumstances. We also convey our best wishes for a speedy recovery to those who have been injured.”

