Cape Town cops nabbed in police 'trap' after extortion attempt
Two Cape Town police officers are facing extortion charges for allegedly demanding thousands of rand from a motorist they accused of performing an indecent act with a minor.
They also allegedly threatening to post pictures of him on social media.
The pair was arrested during a trap set up by police.
Warrant Officer Steven Jacobs and Const Denzil Abrahams, from the Bellville South crime prevention unit, are currently on trial in the Bellville specialised commercial crimes court.
According to the charge sheet, the two pulled up next to Darren Thomas’ vehicle off Voortrekker Road, in Bellville, three years ago and threatened to arrest him “for allegedly performing an indecent act with a minor”.
Thomas’ companion in the vehicle was 16 years old at the time.
Jacobs and Abrahams allegedly demanded R4,000 from Thomas.
“[Jacobs and Abrahams] searched the complainant’s vehicle. When the complainant indicated that he had no money to pay them, the accused then took five drum mics, belonging to the complainant, from the boot of his car,” the charge sheet reads.
“[They] also took photos of the complainant and his companion on their cellphones, threatening to distribute it on social media with the allegation that they performed an indecent act, should the complainant not pay them the R4,000. [They] informed the complainant that they would phone him on April 25 2017 in order to set up a meeting at a certain location where the complainant was to bring the R4,000 and in return receive back and in order for accused 1 and 2 not to distribute his photographs on social media.”
Thomas reported the matter to the police and a trap was set up.
“On April 29 2017, the complainant received a call from the accused ... instructing him to meet them at Eskom at 4pm on May 1 2017. An operation was set up by the investigating officer for the date and time indicated by the accused,” reads the charge sheet.
“The R4,000 trap money was handed over to the complainant with specific instructions as to how the trap operation would be conducted. He went to meet [Jacobs and Abrahams] at Leisure Land Caravans in Robert Sobukwe Road. The complainant met with [Jacobs and Abrahams] where he paid them with the R4,000 trap money.”
Shortly afterwards, police stopped a car that Jacobs and Abrahams were travelling in and searched it. The two were then arrested.
“The police identified themselves and they explained the reason for stopping the said vehicle. The four occupants of the vehicle including [Jacobs and Abrahams] were ordered to climb out. The vehicle was searched and R100 notes were found lying underneath the passenger’s seat,” according to the charge sheet.
“The investigating officer took a picture of the money and counted the money in front of the four occupants. The amount was R4,000 in total. The accused were also shown the photocopies of the monies and the monies recovered and the photocopies of the monies were placed in forensic bag ...”
TimesLIVE