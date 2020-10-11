South Africa

Cape Town cops nabbed in police 'trap' after extortion attempt

11 October 2020 - 09:21
Two Cape Town police officers are on trial for allegedly extorting R4,000 from a motorist they accused of performing an indecent act with a minor and threatening to publish pictures of him on social media.
Two Cape Town police officers are on trial for allegedly extorting R4,000 from a motorist they accused of performing an indecent act with a minor and threatening to publish pictures of him on social media.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

Two Cape Town police officers are facing extortion charges for allegedly demanding thousands of rand from a motorist they accused of performing an indecent act with a minor.

They also allegedly threatening to post pictures of him on social media.

The pair was arrested during a trap set up by police.

Warrant Officer Steven Jacobs and Const Denzil Abrahams, from the Bellville South crime prevention unit, are currently on trial in the Bellville specialised commercial crimes court.

How 'Zuma's cop', Richard Mdluli, became the law

Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli, who was sentenced to a five-year jail term this week for offences which occurred more than 20 years ...
News
1 week ago

According to the charge sheet, the two pulled up next to Darren Thomas’ vehicle off Voortrekker Road, in Bellville, three years ago and threatened to arrest him “for allegedly performing an indecent act with a minor”.

Thomas’ companion in the vehicle was 16 years old at the time.

Jacobs and Abrahams allegedly demanded R4,000 from Thomas.

“[Jacobs and Abrahams] searched the complainant’s vehicle. When the complainant indicated that he had no money to pay them, the accused then took five drum mics, belonging to the complainant, from the boot of his car,” the charge sheet reads.  

'Why did he wait three years?': Hawks on Bushiri extortion claims

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri's claims about being the victim of an extortion attempt involving rape ...
News
1 month ago

“[They] also took photos of the complainant and his companion on their cellphones, threatening to distribute it on social media with the allegation that they performed an indecent act, should the complainant not pay them the R4,000. [They] informed the complainant that they would phone him on April 25 2017 in order to set up a meeting at a certain location where the complainant was to bring the R4,000 and in return receive back and in order for accused 1 and 2 not to distribute his photographs on social media.”

Thomas reported the matter to the police and a trap was set up.

“On April 29 2017, the complainant received a call from the accused ... instructing him to meet them at Eskom at 4pm on May 1 2017. An operation was set up by the investigating officer for the date and time indicated by the accused,” reads the charge sheet.

A sex tape, money & an arrest: five scandals plaguing Norma and Malusi’s marriage

Malusi Gigaba and his wife Norma's personal lives are once again in the spotlight after the former finance minister laid criminal charges against his ...
News
2 months ago

“The R4,000 trap money was handed over to the complainant with specific instructions as to how the trap operation would be conducted. He went to meet [Jacobs and Abrahams] at Leisure Land Caravans in Robert Sobukwe Road. The complainant met with [Jacobs and Abrahams] where he paid them with the R4,000 trap money.”

Shortly afterwards, police stopped a car that Jacobs and Abrahams were travelling in and searched it. The two were then arrested.

“The police identified themselves and they explained the reason for stopping the said vehicle. The four occupants of the vehicle including [Jacobs and Abrahams] were ordered to climb out. The vehicle was searched and R100 notes were found lying underneath the passenger’s seat,” according to the charge sheet.

Inside SA's police assassination problem

In an instant, the killing of Western Cape Gang Unit section commander Lt-Col Charl Kinnear, 52, outside his Cape Town home last month, shattered the ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

“The investigating officer took a picture of the money and counted the money in front of the four occupants. The amount was R4,000 in total. The accused were also shown the photocopies of the monies and the monies recovered and the photocopies of the monies were placed in forensic bag ...”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Schoolteacher jailed for 10 years after Vanderbijlpark child's kidnap for ransom

The four kidnappers of a six-year-old pupil from Vanderbijlpark a year ago were sentenced to lengthy jail terms on Thursday
News
3 weeks ago

Cops rescue pensioner held hostage as attackers emptied his bank accounts

A 76-year-old pensioner who was kidnapped and held hostage overnight while his attackers emptied his bank accounts at various petrol station ATMs has ...
News
1 month ago

Elite cops arrested for corruption, extortion and kidnapping in Durban

Three police officers from the National Intervention Unit (NIU) — one of the SAPS's elite units —  have been arrested for corruption, extortion and ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Is Malema dividing SA with calls for 'ground forces' to attend Senekal trial? ... South Africa
  2. 'Show us the money': Zuma's finances in spotlight as Zondo loses patience with ... News
  3. Tito Mboweni hits back: why is cooking associated with me getting a wife? South Africa
  4. Thuli Madonsela gets tongues wagging over condolences for Willem de Klerk South Africa
  5. WATCH | Take a tour inside Angelo Agrizzi's auctioned R9m luxury Fourways ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...
“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
X