South Africa

Police hunt for men who shot Polokwane women dead at point blank range

11 October 2020 - 17:56 By TimesLIVE
Police are still searching for four men behind the hit-style shooting of two women in Polokwane on Saturday.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

Police are still searching for four men behind the hit-style shooting of two women in Polokwane on Saturday.

According to Limpopo police, Tebogo Phuti, 35, and Makoena Johanna Leshabane, 46, were with a local property agent to view properties they were considering renting.

“Three suspects, two armed with firearms, accosted the two women seated in their motor vehicle and started shooting at them, killing them instantly,” said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

Phuti and Leshabane were “shot dead at point blank range”. Their vehicle was “riddled with numerous bullet holes”, paramedics said.

The trio then ran to a getaway car — a red Hyundai with Gauteng registration plates — where a fourth man was waiting.

Mojapelo told TimesLIVE on Sunday that no arrests had been made, and that the manhunt was still ongoing.

According to ER24, the shooting took place outside a warehouse on Zune Road at around 10.30am. When paramedics arrived, the two women were lying in the car.

Medics assessed the women and found that one had sustained numerous gunshot wounds while the second had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. Both showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead,” ER24 said.

TimesLIVE

