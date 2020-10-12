South Africa

94-year-old's teeth knocked out during brutal assault at old age home

Police hunt for man and woman who conned their way into woman's room

12 October 2020 - 15:17
A 94-year-old woman lost her teeth when she was assaulted during a house robbery at an old age home in Delmas.
Image: 123RF/Thai Noipho

Threatened with a knife, tied to a chair and beaten so badly her teeth were knocked out.

The police on Monday shared details of the brutal assault of a 94-year-old at an old age home in Delmas, Mpumalanga, late last week.

Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said officers have launched a manhunt for two people who attacked the nonagenarian during an apparent robbery on October 7.

Describing the incident, Mdhluli said the woman heard a knock at her door. She answered and found a man and a woman carrying boxes.

“The duo indicated that they were donating clothes to the less fortunate. She then opened the door and innocently made coffee for them. Unbeknown to her, they had ulterior motives,” he said.

The man pulled out a knife.

“He threatened and assaulted the defenceless old woman to a point that she lost some of her teeth. He then aggressively grabbed her, while his accomplice ransacked the whole place and took valuable items,” he said.

“After this, the victim was tied to a chair with belts and scarfs. The suspects then locked the victim inside and fled with the stolen items, including her personal cards.”

Mdhluli said a caretaker rescued the woman after he heard her cries for help.

“Police opened a case of house robbery, hence the manhunt. The police have strongly condemned this horrendous incident and have vowed to do everything possible to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book,” he said.

Mdhluli said the police are requesting anyone with information to contact investigators.

“Police are requesting anyone with information that can assist in the investigation of this case to contact Det-Capt John Mothupi on 082 492 6862 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 1011, alternatively a tip-off can be given on the MySAPS app that can be downloaded to any smartphone. All information provided will be confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.”

TimesLIVE

