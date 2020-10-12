South Africa

Car stoned during protest in Durban

12 October 2020 - 09:52 By Lwandile Bhengu
A car was stoned during protest action near Reservoir Hills in Durban on Monday
A car was stoned during protest action near Reservoir Hills in Durban on Monday
Image: Supplied

Motorists have been warned to stay clear of the M19 near Varsity Drive in Durban due to protest action on Monday.

Life Response's Leon Fourie said a gun had been fired in the Clare Estate area, where people were protesting. It was not immediately clear what the protest action was about.

"From corner O'Flaherty Road and Quarry Road West to the M19 Interchange, these roads are blocked. A car was stoned. Motorists are urged to use alternative routes," said Fourie.

Pictures shared on social media showed a police car had also been stoned.

Police were not immediately available for comment.

TimesLIVE

