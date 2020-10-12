South Africa

Child killed, homes destroyed as floods wreak havoc in Limpopo

12 October 2020 - 12:16
Heavy rain and hail fell on Limpopo over the weekend. File photo.
Heavy rain and hail fell on Limpopo over the weekend. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Anna Nikonorova

A child died, another was injured and a number of people lost their homes after heavy rain and flooding in Limpopo at the weekend.

Mopani district municipality spokesperson Odas Ngobeni said a hail storm and heavy rain wreaked havoc in the province on Saturday.

The affected villages included Sedibeng, Sefofotse, Maupa, Bellevue, Mohlabaneng, Jamela, Tlatja and Bellevue.

“The municipality’s disaster management team is working with stakeholders such as the local municipality and the department of social development is still collating data which will guide on the approach to assist the affected families,” said Ngobeni.

Mopani district mayor Pule Shayi sent his condolences to the bereaved family of the child who was killed.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured child who is in hospital. We have deployed the MMC for community services to work closely with the disaster management team in co-ordinating our response,” he said.

“The rain is much needed as most of our dams are low. We, however, wish to appeal to residents to be vigilant, especially those in low-lying areas.”

Motorists are also advised to drive with caution and disaster management teams remain on high alert.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Significant rain over the weekend - and it's not done yet

The SA Weather Service (Saws) says the country has been experiencing good rainfall over the past few days.
News
4 hours ago

Roads flooded as afternoon storms hit Joburg

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has urged drivers to exercise extra caution on the roads on Monday as flash flooding hit parts of the ...
News
6 days ago

Severe thunderstorms can be expected to continue on Tuesday, warns SA Weather Service

The SA Weather Services (SAWS) has warned that severe thunderstorms will continue in some parts of the country on Tuesday.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Show us the money': Zuma's finances in spotlight as Zondo loses patience with ... News
  2. Eastern Cape MEC Sindiswa Gomba in fresh row over honours degree bid News
  3. ANC seeks taxpayer millions as private funders close taps News
  4. Tito Mboweni hits back: why is cooking associated with me getting a wife? South Africa
  5. Thuli Madonsela gets tongues wagging over condolences for Willem de Klerk South Africa

Latest Videos

#FeesMustFall then and now: Activists reflect on trauma, sacrifice and what's ...
Simmering tensions, stock theft & claims of police inadequacy: Inside Brendin ...
X