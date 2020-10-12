Deputy police commissioner in court on fraud charges over R191m tender

Deputy national police commissioner for human resources management, Lt-Gen Bonang Mgwenya, made a brief appearance at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Monday in connection with the so-called “blue lights” fraud case.

She was released on R20,000 bail.

Mgwenya will join 14 other co-accused — including former police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane — when the trial resumes at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on November 16.

She was arrested on Monday morning after her regular morning jog, and police also seized her BMW X5.

The accused face charges of fraud, theft, and obstructing or defeating the course of justice. The charges relate to a R191m tender in which Vimpie Manthata’s company, Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement Pty Ltd, received the contract for the installation of emergency warning lights on police cars between March 1 2016 and March 31 2017.