South Africa

Gardener discovers explosive device at Kloof home

12 October 2020 - 11:51
A gardener discovered an unexploded mortar shell at a KZN home on Saturday.
Image: Hillcrest SA Community Crime Watch

A gardener was going about his usual Saturday morning work when he stumbled on a mortar shell on the grounds of a Kloof home, outside Durban.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele told TimesLIVE that the discovery was made at about 11am.

“A gardener found an explosive device inside the premises on Kloof Falls Road while gardening.”

Mbele said the SAPS explosive unit was alerted about the device.

A team was dispatched and they combed the vicinity for other explosives.

Mbele said the explosive was taken to a remote area and detonated.

“No injuries were sustained,” she said.

Mortars have been used for hundreds of years, originally in siege warfare.

