Ipid investigating more than 700 cases of police misconduct since lockdown

Police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating more than 700 complaints of alleged police misconduct since the beginning of the lockdown in March.

Ipid says most of the cases are complaints of torture and assault by police officers.

“These cases are in various case classifications and at different stages of investigation ,” Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola told TimesLIVE on Monday.

She said that recommendations have been sent to the police in some of the cases, while in other cases reports have been sent to the National Prosecuting Authority. In other cases, investigations are proceeding.

Cola said Ipid received 715 complaints of police misconduct between March 26 and October 8.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Ipid executive director Jennifer Ntlatseng said the killing of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa and the death of a taxi operator at the hands of the police in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday were among the cases being investigated.