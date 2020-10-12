KZN health department closes most of its Covid-19 field hospitals

The KwaZulu-Natal health department has closed most of its temporary field hospitals that were erected to help permanent facilities cope with Covid-19 patients.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu told journalists on Sunday that the majority had been shut, with the exception of the temporary or alternative structures which had put into permanent facilities.

“Those three are in Clairwood, iLembe district and Ngwelezane hospital in Empangeni,” she said.

The MEC said the department would continue to use those “for as long as we are given authority to do so”.

“When you look at those facilities, they have a lifespan that can extend to 15 years. It is no secret that we don’t have enough beds in most of our hospitals. We now have an added advantage in these three facilities in particular. If we could use those as part of our infrastructure, we would really appreciate it. That is being looked at,” she said.