'Leaders don't use violence to solve problems' - Malema divides Twitter with machine gun post

A police van was set alight last week and court property damaged when protesters demanded justice for Horner and that the two murder suspects be handed over to them.

Malema questioned the police response to white protesters, and suggested their reaction would have been different if the protesters were black.

Last Wednesday, he called on EFF “ground forces” to attend court proceedings when the matter is heard again on Friday to “defend” public property and the country's democracy.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said on Sunday the party will open a criminal case against Malema and Paulsen “for social media posts that incite violence”.