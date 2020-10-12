South Africa

'Leaders don't use violence to solve problems' - Malema divides Twitter with machine gun post

12 October 2020 - 09:21
Last week EFF leader Julius Malema called for the party's 'ground forces' to attend Friday's court proceedings in the Brendin Horner murder case to 'defend' public property and the country's democracy. File photo.
Last week EFF leader Julius Malema called for the party's 'ground forces' to attend Friday's court proceedings in the Brendin Horner murder case to 'defend' public property and the country's democracy. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

EFF leader Julius Malema split social media over the weekend after he posted a picture of a machine gun, with many lambasting him for allegedly "inciting violence" and "looking for attention".

The picture comes during fierce debates around protests over the murder of 21-year-old Free State farm manager Brendin Horner, and EFF MP Nazier Paulsen's post of a gun with the caption “get ready”. 

A police van was set alight last week and court property damaged when protesters demanded justice for Horner and that the two murder suspects be handed over to them.

Malema questioned the police response to white protesters, and suggested their reaction would have been different if the protesters were black.

Last Wednesday, he called on EFF “ground forces” to attend court proceedings when the  matter is heard again on Friday to “defend” public property and the country's democracy. 

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said on Sunday  the party will open a criminal case against Malema and Paulsen “for social media posts that incite violence”. 

While some defended Malema's post, others claimed he was trying to get attention and  threatened not to vote for the EFF in the next elections.

Here's a glimpse into the responses:

Is Malema dividing SA with calls for 'ground forces' to attend Senekal trial? Mzansi weighs in

Calls by EFF leader Julius Malema for his “ground forces” to attend the Senekal trial on October 16 to “defend” state property and democracy has ...
News
3 days ago

Mmusi Maimane: Senekal murder should not be reduced to a race war

Mmusi Maimane says South Africans must allow the law to take its course
News
3 days ago

'Cowards move to the back' Julius Malema calls on 'ground forces' to attend Senekal trial

A 52-year old man was arrested on Wednesday for his involvement in Senekal violent protests.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Show us the money': Zuma's finances in spotlight as Zondo loses patience with ... News
  2. Eastern Cape MEC Sindiswa Gomba in fresh row over honours degree bid News
  3. ANC seeks taxpayer millions as private funders close taps News
  4. Tito Mboweni hits back: why is cooking associated with me getting a wife? South Africa
  5. Thuli Madonsela gets tongues wagging over condolences for Willem de Klerk South Africa

Latest Videos

Simmering tensions, stock theft & claims of police inadequacy: Inside Brendin ...
Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...
X