'Leaders don't use violence to solve problems' - Malema divides Twitter with machine gun post
EFF leader Julius Malema split social media over the weekend after he posted a picture of a machine gun, with many lambasting him for allegedly "inciting violence" and "looking for attention".
The picture comes during fierce debates around protests over the murder of 21-year-old Free State farm manager Brendin Horner, and EFF MP Nazier Paulsen's post of a gun with the caption “get ready”.
A police van was set alight last week and court property damaged when protesters demanded justice for Horner and that the two murder suspects be handed over to them.
Malema questioned the police response to white protesters, and suggested their reaction would have been different if the protesters were black.
Last Wednesday, he called on EFF “ground forces” to attend court proceedings when the matter is heard again on Friday to “defend” public property and the country's democracy.
DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said on Sunday the party will open a criminal case against Malema and Paulsen “for social media posts that incite violence”.
While some defended Malema's post, others claimed he was trying to get attention and threatened not to vote for the EFF in the next elections.
Here's a glimpse into the responses:
This very dangerous and irresponsible. Any leader that incites violence directly or subliminally is a dangerous and not fit to lead— uncomfortable truth (@makgotla_bonolo) October 10, 2020
1976 children did not have guns to make a statement....Boere have been killing us for the longest of time. We are dead anyway....is leaving in Alex, Langa, Mamelodi, Soshanguve life for you?— Africa Rise,it is in your hands (@TASankara) October 10, 2020
but you guys just like to be dramatic this is just a picture of a gun so what? 🤔 what if he downloaded it and post it ai batho ba mzansi ba bhora yoo so he must post what make you all feel good? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iKPkCRIER1— T_blah ✌ (@ErolMatsobane) October 10, 2020
Leaders do not use violence to solve problems, they communicate fearlessly and effectively. I do not like this type of leadership style you are portraying. pic.twitter.com/EogClsvI25— Khanyisile Ndzakana (@KhanyisileNdza3) October 10, 2020
Some people think that SA is a banana republic. The majority of SAns don’t want a civil war because we have no where to go and we are peace loving people. Who will benefit from a war against white SAns? Someone will spend time at The Hague. I rest my case— Resurrected (@GodfreyZihlwele) October 10, 2020
No man we have small children 😭 I know SA has a lot of issues but please we don't want to raise our kids in a society riddled by civil unrest please hle. Nina on the ground remember you can't afford to send your families to live and study overseas when shit hits the fan— Reverie by Yola (@Pk_Sakhe) October 10, 2020