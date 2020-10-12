Lengthy sentences for leaders and members of Terrible Josters gang

Horatio “Voudie” Solomons, who as head of the Terrible Josters ran a gang which terrorised the Cape Town community of Delft, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday.

Ismael Ockerts, described as Solomon’s right-hand man, was also given a life sentence.

The two were found guilty of murdering Vernon Botes and attempting to murder Herbert du Plooy. They were also convicted of drug dealing and for taking part in gang activities. It was found that they committed these crimes in furtherance of the Terrible Josters' activities.

“I have found that the murder was premeditated and planned, and that it was committed by two or more people acting in the execution or furtherance of a common purpose,” read the judgment, handed down two weeks ago.

“The prescribed minimum sentence on the murder count is life imprisonment, unless there are substantial and compelling circumstances to impose a lesser sentence.”