South Africa

Manager arrested after firm was paid R66m for City Power substation but did no work

12 October 2020 - 14:34 By TimesLIVE
Almost R66m was paid to a service provider that did no work. City Power officials are alleged to have colluded with officials from Setheo Engineering to ensure invoices were paid. File image
Almost R66m was paid to a service provider that did no work. City Power officials are alleged to have colluded with officials from Setheo Engineering to ensure invoices were paid. File image
Image: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART

A project manager from Setheo Engineering briefly appeared in the specialised commercial crimes court in Palm Ridge on Monday.

He is expected to appear in court again for a formal bail application on Monday next week.

The City of Johannesburg said the company was awarded a contract by City Power in 2015 to build a new substation in Eldorado Park, worth R126m.

An investigation conducted by the city’s forensic and investigation service department found that in February 2017 almost R66m was paid the service provider without any physical work being done.

It is alleged that two City Power officials colluded with officials from Setheo Engineering to ensure that invoices were paid.

The two officials have since been dismissed.

“The matter was brought to the city’s attention after employees of subcontractors connected to the construction project protested against City Power’s main contractor and threatened to burn the substation down,” said the city in a statement.

Community leaders of Eldorado Park and surrounds prevented the attempted destruction of the substation.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mayor hails Eldorado Park community for preventing damage to electricity substation amid contract dispute

City of Johannesburg executive mayor Herman Mashaba said on Friday his administration would act against an allegedly corrupt City Power contractor‚ ...
Politics
3 years ago

Tiff over Mashaba’s tweets…and the R140-million contract behind it all

The Johannesburg High Court on Thursday dismissed an urgent application by a construction company to interdict executive mayor Herman Mashaba from ...
News
3 years ago

Two employees of Joburg City Power contractor arrested for fraud

Two employees of a Johannesburg City Power contractor have been arrested for fraud‚ Mayor Herman Mashaba said on Wednesday.
News
3 years ago

Most read

  1. 'Show us the money': Zuma's finances in spotlight as Zondo loses patience with ... News
  2. Eastern Cape MEC Sindiswa Gomba in fresh row over honours degree bid News
  3. ANC seeks taxpayer millions as private funders close taps News
  4. Tito Mboweni hits back: why is cooking associated with me getting a wife? South Africa
  5. Thuli Madonsela gets tongues wagging over condolences for Willem de Klerk South Africa

Latest Videos

#FeesMustFall then and now: Activists reflect on trauma, sacrifice and what's ...
Simmering tensions, stock theft & claims of police inadequacy: Inside Brendin ...
X