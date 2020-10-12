South Africa

Ministers to visit family of slain farmer Brendin Horner 'to ease tension'

Bheki Cele and Ayanda Dlodlo to visit family and 'other structures' on Tuesday

12 October 2020 - 16:53
Police minister Bheki Cele and state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo will meet various organised farming structures in an attempt to 'quell the simmering tensions' in the town where a young farmer was brutally murdered.
Image: GCIS

Police minister Bheki Cele and his state security counterpart Ayanda Dlodlo are expected to visit the family of slain farm manager Brendin Horner on Tuesday morning.

They are also due to meet various organised farming structures as part of an attempt to “quell the simmering tensions”.

This follows a violent protest in Senekal a week ago.

Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44, appeared in the Senekal magistrate's court last Tuesday for the murder of Horner. Angry protesters, many farmers, caused mayhem.

Horner, 21, was killed one year to the day after he began working for the Scheepers family at Bloukruin Boerdery, close to the small Free State town of Paul Roux.

Police said an “unruly group” of farmers stormed the court building where the suspects were detained and demanded they be handed over to them. Members of the group damaged court property while forcing their way to the cells.

A police van parked outside the court was overturned and burnt.

A 51-year-old businessman was arrested and appeared in the Senekal magistrate's court on Friday in connection with the protest. The man will make his next court appearance on Tuesday.

