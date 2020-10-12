New rules for cinemas, theatres and sports under level 1: Four things you need to know

New rules have been implemented for the opening of cinemas, theatres and sporting events under level 1 of the lockdown.

The rules were announced over the weekend in a statement from the ministry of sport, arts and culture's chief director marketing and communications (sport), Mickey Modisane.

This comes after sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa last week published a gazette on gatherings related to sport, arts and cultural activities.

Here is what you need to know:

Sports

Sports activities, including both professional and non-professional matches by recognised sporting bodies, are allowed to resume activities with no spectators at the venue or in the precinct of the venue.

Every participant must be subjected to testing for professional sport, and screening for non-professional sport. There is no need to submit an application for consideration and approval by the minister.