Parktown Boys principal fired over schoolboy Enock Mpianzi's death

The Gauteng education department has issued the Parktown Boys' High School principal with a notice of dismissal relating to the death of Enock Mpianzi.

The department confirmed that it had served the notice on principal Malcolm Williams on Monday.

Mpianzi drowned at a school camp earlier this year.

“It is alleged that he [Williams] undertook or caused the school to undertake an excursion to Nyathi Bush and River Break in Brits for grade 8 orientation camp without prior approval,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona on Monday.

“The second allegation is that he failed to ensure that a correct roll call for all learners who went to said excursion was maintained.

“The final allegation is that he endangered the lives of the learners by disregarding a set of safety rules and regulations as set out in clause E of safety measures, in that he failed to ensure that all learners who were to participate in the water activities were provided with life jackets, which led to the death of Enoch Mpianzi.”

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE