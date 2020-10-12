South Africa

Pupil suspended for bullying at Joburg school

12 October 2020 - 09:47 By Iavan Pijoos
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi condemned the 'ill discipline' in the schooling environment.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi condemned the 'ill discipline' in the schooling environment.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

A female Grade 9 pupil has been suspended after an incident of bullying at Ferndale High School in Johannesburg on Friday, the Gauteng department of education said.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said they received a video clip, which has gone viral on social media, in which the pupil is seen assaulting another female pupil outside the school premises.

In the video clip, the pupil can be seen dragging the other by the hair while male pupils attempt to stop her.

Mabona said the pupil has been temporarily suspended until the disciplinary process is undertaken.

“We are also informed that the perpetrator has allegedly been tormenting fellow learners on several occasions, which is really concerning.”

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi condemned the “ill discipline” in the schooling environment. 

"We do not underestimate such incidents, especially bullying, which is a serious concern to us. We will monitor this investigation closely.”

The department's psychosocial team is expected to visit the school on Monday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

KZN bullied pupil 'recovering very well' says education department

A KwaZulu-Natal female pupil who was attacked in a video which went viral this week is well on her way to recovering from the incident
News
1 month ago

Durban schoolgirls expelled after vicious attack on pupil

A group of Durban schoolgirls has been expelled seven months after a video clip, allegedly of them viciously assaulting a fellow pupil, was shared on ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Show us the money': Zuma's finances in spotlight as Zondo loses patience with ... News
  2. Eastern Cape MEC Sindiswa Gomba in fresh row over honours degree bid News
  3. ANC seeks taxpayer millions as private funders close taps News
  4. Tito Mboweni hits back: why is cooking associated with me getting a wife? South Africa
  5. Thuli Madonsela gets tongues wagging over condolences for Willem de Klerk South Africa

Latest Videos

Simmering tensions, stock theft & claims of police inadequacy: Inside Brendin ...
Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...
X