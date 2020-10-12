Significant rain over the weekend - and it's not done yet

The SA Weather Service (Saws) says the country has been experiencing good rainfall over the past few days.

“Yesterday there were good rains, especially in Limpopo. The rainfall measured was around 31 to 43mm. In Polokwane there was about 41.4mm, Tzaneen was 42.6mm,” said Puseletso Mofokeng, senior forecaster at Saws.

“In Gauteng, Irene, the rain was around 20 to 30mm. Hartbeespoort experienced 25.4mm of rainfall. This is a significant amount of rain.”

Monday also started with cloudy and misty weather, with a chance of rainfall for Gauteng as well as Mpumalanga, Limpopo, the North West and KwaZulu-Natal. The weather will clear up as the day goes.

In the Western Cape there will be partly cloudy and cool weather along the south coast and eastern interior at first, becoming fine, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to southeasterly, but easterly along the south coast.

The Eastern Cape is cloudy in the morning, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northeasterly. The weather is expected to clear during the day.

TimesLIVE