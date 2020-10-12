South Africa

Significant rain over the weekend - and it's not done yet

12 October 2020 - 11:47
Gauteng is expected to receive more rainfall on Monday, according to the SA Weather Service.
Gauteng is expected to receive more rainfall on Monday, according to the SA Weather Service.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

The SA Weather Service (Saws) says the country has been experiencing good rainfall over the past few days.

“Yesterday there were good rains, especially in Limpopo. The rainfall measured was around 31 to 43mm. In Polokwane there was about 41.4mm, Tzaneen was 42.6mm,” said Puseletso Mofokeng, senior forecaster at Saws.

“In Gauteng, Irene, the rain was around 20 to 30mm. Hartbeespoort experienced 25.4mm of rainfall. This is a significant amount of rain.”

Monday also started with cloudy and misty weather, with a chance of rainfall for Gauteng as well as Mpumalanga, Limpopo, the North West and KwaZulu-Natal. The weather will clear up as the day goes. 

In the Western Cape there will be partly cloudy and cool weather along the south coast and eastern interior at first, becoming fine, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to southeasterly, but easterly along the south coast. 

The Eastern Cape is cloudy in the morning, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northeasterly. The weather is expected to clear during the day.  

TimesLIVE

MORE

Swimmer and dog feared drowned, kayakers rescued

A Cape Town man is feared to have drowned and a family has lost a pet in two beach accidents reported on Sunday, and two couples on a Table Bay yacht ...
News
8 hours ago

Cape Storm gives up its secrets

It was the mother of all storms, with torrential rain, wind, runaway fires and huge waves claiming lives and battering the Western Cape.
News
1 day ago

Joburg emergency services on high alert after two lightning-related deaths

Emergency services in Johannesburg remain on high on alert on Tuesday with more stormy weather expected this afternoon.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Show us the money': Zuma's finances in spotlight as Zondo loses patience with ... News
  2. Eastern Cape MEC Sindiswa Gomba in fresh row over honours degree bid News
  3. ANC seeks taxpayer millions as private funders close taps News
  4. Tito Mboweni hits back: why is cooking associated with me getting a wife? South Africa
  5. Thuli Madonsela gets tongues wagging over condolences for Willem de Klerk South Africa

Latest Videos

#FeesMustFall then and now: Activists reflect on trauma, sacrifice and what's ...
Simmering tensions, stock theft & claims of police inadequacy: Inside Brendin ...
X