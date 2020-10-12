South Africa

Striking workers and Gautrain head to mediation after talks deadlock

12 October 2020 - 15:42
Union Numsa and Gautrain managers have approached the CCMA for mediation after talks between the parties broke down. File Photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Nelius Rademan

Striking Gautrain employees affiliated to the National Union of Metal Workers (Numsa) and their employer have resorted to mediation at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

This comes after talks between the union and the employer hit a snag last week.

“Members of Numsa at Gautrain are continuing with the strike at the company. Our members have been on an indefinite strike over wages. This is the second week of the strike which started last week Monday,” said union spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

“We met management on Friday and various proposals were presented. Unfortunately talks broke down and we were unable to find each other,” she said.

Numsa said both parties had agreed to mediate through the CCMA.

“We thank our members who are resolute and have been supporting the strike. The trains did not operate at the weekend because [we] are intensifying the strike,” said Hlubi-Majola.

“We will approach these talks with an open mind and we urge the management of Gautrain to do the same so that we may find an amicable resolution.”

