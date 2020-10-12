South Africa

Table Mountain murder suspect 'not legally in SA': immigration officer

Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist
12 October 2020 - 14:00

A department of home affairs official said the alleged "Table Mountain killer" was not legally allowed to be in SA during a crime spree that affected dozens of hikers and cyclists in early 2018.

According to immigration officer Bradley Solomons, Blessing Bveni was using an outdated passport and fraudulent temporary asylum permit to enter and stay in the country.

It's been just over six months since Bveni appeared in the Cape Town high court for the double murder trial against him.

The Covid-19 pandemic stalled court proceedings before Bveni's defence could be heard.

Evidence of blood stains, infrared images and eyewitness testimonies have been led in the state's case, which is pointing blame at the Zimbabwean national.

Bveni has pleaded not guilty and is expected to testify in the coming days as part of his defence.

Watch the video above for a summary of the matter.

WATCH | Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked the kind-eyed 'killing machine'

The double-murder trial of the alleged "Table Mountain killer" is set to resume next Monday in the Cape Town high court.
News
1 week ago

Evidence mounts against 'Table Mountain killer' — but he denies everything

A growing mountain of evidence is stacking up between Blessing Bveni and freedom.
News
8 months ago

'My husband was my life': widow tells court about murder in Table Mountain National Park

Allyn McPherson's life was defined over 47 years by the presence of her husband Ian.
News
8 months ago

