5-year jail term for crèche worker filmed assaulting toddlers

A Carletonville caregiver who was filmed beating children at the crèche where she was employed was on Tuesday sentenced to five years in jail for assault.

Nellie Senwametsi, who used to work at the Ninnies Neurons Nursery School, had been found guilty of two counts of common assault and one of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The three videos, which surfaced in April 2019, sparked outrage as they showed Senwametsi smacking the children on the buttocks, repeatedly slapping them on their heads and hitting them with a wooden scrubbing brush on different occasions.

Magistrate Jan Steyn handed down the sentence in the Oberholzer magistrate's court on Tuesday. He declared Senwametsi, 42, unsuitable to work with children and her name will be entered in the children offenders list.