'Alien waiter' tweet raises concerns about xenophobic violence

Nkosinati Magwa wrote: “Why are we being labelled xenophobic while other African countries like Ghana are prioritising their citizens ... you can all go to hell. Put SA first.”

Bianca_Gold said: “Our government doesn’t care, our public figures are blind. We will not stop the fight ... we want our country back. We want our Tuck shops back, we want unemployment decreased! We are taking our country, our space no matter who says what #PutSouthAfricanFirst.”

But Mavhinga said that in SA — a country marked by complex racial relations postapartheid and which had previously lived through waves of xenophobic violence — a movement like @PutSouthAfricansFirst “could easily fuel xenophobic violence in communities that are accustomed to committing xenophobic violence with little or no action from the law-enforcement officials to hold accountable those responsible”.

“It does not matter that #PutSouthAfricansFirst movement claims that it is not xenophobic and is not calling for violence against foreign nationals. What is more important is how its message will be received and acted upon in the communities that are already primed for violence against migrants,” said Mavhinga.

The Clearwater Mall Wimpy refused to comment. Its manager, who gave her name as Musa, said company policy didn’t permit her to comment on media reports. She referred TimesLIVE to the Wimpy’s head office, but the phone line was unreachable.