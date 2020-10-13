Another Durban protest as Wentworth community calls for more housing

Residents of Wentworth, west Durban, are up in arms over the process in which people are allocated houses. They claim that protocols and processes are not being followed.

It was the second straight day of protests in KwaZulu-Natal's biggest city, after KwaMashu residents took to the streets on Monday.

On Tuesday, dozens of community members protested on the corner of Austerville Drive and Goede Hope Street, calling for the immediate intervention of the provincial human settlements and public works department.

The latest unrest was after a woman was allocated a house in the area despite her name allegedly not being on a waiting list.

A resident, who did not want to be named, said department officials were not following protocol in terms of the allocation of houses.