Bheki Cele consoles Brendin Horner's family

Police minister Bheki Cele says he understands the arrest of suspects for the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner is cold comfort for his mourning family - and that more work on crime prevention is needed.

Cele, accompanied by state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo and high-ranking officers in the Free State, visited Horner's family at their home just outside Paul Roux on Tuesday afternoon.

Cele said the team received a welcome reception from the Horner family.

"We know two people have been arrested, but that is no comfort for the mother who lost a son of 21 years," he said.

"It will always help if we work harder on prevention rather than reaction because even if those guys get life sentences, that young man won't come back.

"It looks like he was very promising and [would have] had a lot of potential to grow."

Horner's former employer Gilly Scheepers, acting as a spokesperson for the family, thanked Cele and those in attendance for the visit.

“We really hope this will be the turning point in the tension in this area,” she said.