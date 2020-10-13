Businessman arrested for violent Senekal protest back in court

A 51-year-old businessman arrested for his alleged role in fiery protest in Senekal last week will hear on Tuesday whether he will be released on bail.

Magistrate Buti Mlangeni is expected to deliver bail judgment in the Senekal magistrate's court after the man's arrest on Wednesday last week. The man — whose identity may not be revealed by order of the court — was among those outside the court when an “unruly group” caused when “demanding justice” for murdered Brendin Horner.

Two men were appearing in court on Wednesday for the murder of 21-year-old farm manager Horner, who was killed one year to the day after he began working for the Scheepers family at Bloukruin Boerdery, close to the small Free State town of Paul Roux.

The accused, who owns a construction company, made his first appearance on Friday.

Initially, he was charged only with malicious damage to property and public violence, but the court heard on Friday that he now faced two additional charges — attempted murder and terrorism.