Cape Town nightclub faces investigation over Covid-19 'super-spreader' event

As schools entered the most important part of the academic year, which is the matric exams, the doctors urged pupils to limit socialising outside school and to keep their meetings outside schools to a maximum of four friends, and mainly outdoors. Pupils should avoid indoor parties and sleep-overs, and should postpone visits until after their exams. They have been urged to exercise to help manage stress, and to social distance.

“We are all tired of Covid-19 and we know you are too. We have missed big birthday celebrations, dances, hanging out with friends, the list goes on,” said the doctors.

The schools in the southern suburbs ordered all pupils who attended the super-spreader event to be tested for Covid-19.

“I appeal in the strongest terms to our pupils and parents to be aware at all times of the extremely high risk of infection when health and safety measures are not being followed, in particular when masks are not being worn,” said Smith.

“To the matrics: you need to be willing – you must be willing – to forego the short-term pleasures of partying until the final examinations are behind you.

“To pupils from other grades who are frequenting parties you, too, are placing our school community at risk, especially the matrics who are on the verge of such important exams. We must all adhere to our safety protocols while at at school, when in public, and when at home. In so doing, we will ensure we all stay Covid-free,” he said in the letter to parents and pupils.