COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19 spike in Eastern Cape caused by ‘bad behaviour’, warns expert
October 13 2020 - 10:54
Covid-19 spike in Eastern Cape caused by ‘bad behaviour’, warns expert
The recent spike in Covid-19 cases has been attributed to “bad behaviour” and people no longer adhering to health regulations.
The Eastern Cape has the fourth-highest number of cases in SA.
To date, SA has had 692,471 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 17,780 deaths.
October 13 2020 - 09:47
Russia reports new all-time records of daily coronavirus cases and deaths
Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 13,868 on Tuesday, a new daily record since the start of the outbreak early this year, pushing the overall total number of infections to 1,326,178.
The previous record of 13,634 new cases was registered on Sunday.
Russia's coronavirus crisis centre also reported a record daily rise of 244 deaths from the virus, bringing the official death toll to 22,966.
-REUTERS
October 13 2020 - 08:45
Homeless reunited with families in Durban during Covid-19 lockdown
“Not everything that came out of this Covid-19 situation was bad,” says aspiring artist Njabulo Khuzani.
Khuzani is one of the many homeless people who were moved into eThekwini Homeless shelters across Durban since March as part of the municipality’s attempt to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.
October 13 2020 - 08:11
Relief says some COVID-19 patients who got its drug survived longer, awaits trial data
Relief Therapeutics said on Tuesday that more people who received a 50-year-old drug that the Swiss company is seeking to re-purpose against COVID-19 were alive beyond 60 days than were those who did not get the medicine.
Relief -- which is still awaiting results of randomized studies of aviptadil, also called RLF-100 -- said 17 of 21 intensive-care patients who got the medicine met the survival threshold, compared to four of 24 patients who did not get aviptadil.
Scientifically rigorous randomized studies are the gold standard for evaluating a potential medicine's effectiveness, and Relief expects results from two such trials this year.
The company said the patients in this study were too ill with other diseases to be eligible for those trials but said it was "encouraged" by the initial results.
"We look forward to the upcoming results from the randomized, double-blind, prospective trial in less severely comorbid patients for confirmation of these results," said Jihad Georges Youssef, the study's principal investigator at Houston Methodist Hospital, in a statement issued by Relief and its U.S.-based partner, privately held NeuroRx Inc.
-REUTERS
October 13 2020 - 08:04
J&J pauses Covid-19 vaccine trial after 'unexplained illness'
Johnson & Johnson said on Monday it had temporarily paused its Covid-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, delaying one of the highest profile efforts to contain the global pandemic.
The participant's illness is being reviewed and evaluated by an independent data and safety monitoring board as well as the company's clinical and safety physicians, the company said in a statement.
October 13 2020 - 07:35
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 37.74 million, death toll at 1,078,572
More than 37.74 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,078,572 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
-REUTERS