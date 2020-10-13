LISTEN | 'It's very personal - I was two exams away from graduating'

Former Rhodes University student and black feminist activist Yolanda Dyantyi has been granted leave to appeal a high court judgment refusing to set aside the disciplinary conviction that led to her expulsion.

After the judgment handed down by judge Zamani Nhlangulela on September 17, Dyantyi will be given the chance to plead her case at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein.

Dyantyi said her journey has been long and tedious, and detailed what going to the SCA will do for her case.

“This process has been very tiring. It's personal for me — I was two exams away from graduating,” she said.

"Going to the Supreme Court of Appeal is to say to them that they need to either set aside the judgment that now stands against my name and I must be cleared of all charges, or we must go and begin the disciplinary hearing afresh.”

