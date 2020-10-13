South Africa

Missing 3-year-old's body found in car with sister

13 October 2020 - 12:51
A three-year-old child who went missing in Newton, Wellington, was found dead in an old car in a backyard in the same street where he and his sister were last seen playing on Monday. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Achisatha Khamsuwan

The body of a three-year-old boy was discovered in the back of a car in Wellington on Tuesday next to his four-year-old sister after the two children were reported missing on Monday.

The girl was taken to hospital for observation and police have opened a death inquest docket to determine the cause of the boy’s death.

Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death after the body was found in an old vehicle parked in the backyard of a residence in Corona Crescent, Newton, Mbekweni.

“Yesterday the boy and a four-year-old girl were reported missing by their parents after they were last seen playing outside their residence in Newtown, Mbekweni,” said Traut.

“The search comprising SAPS and community members was unsuccessful last night, until the discovery was made this morning,” he said.

A post on the Newton Neighbourhood Watch Facebook page on Monday asking for the community’s assistance in locating the children said their mother last saw them playing in Corona Street where they lived.

TimesLIVE

