MSF praises SA's call for no patents on Covid-19 medical products during pandemic

Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders, MSF) has hailed SA's call to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to allow countries the choice not to enforce patents on Covid-19 drugs, vaccines, diagnostics and other technologies as a “landmark move”.

SA together with India recently appealed to the WTO to allow countries to choose to neither grant nor enforce patents and other intellectual property on tools and medicines while the world fights the pandemic.

This would ensure that all people have access to much-needed Covid-19 medical products.

“This bold step is akin to efforts by governments nearly 20 years ago, which spearheaded the use of affordable generic HIV/Aids medicines, and, if approved, could signal a major turning point in countries’ responses to the pandemic,” MSF said.

“A global pandemic is no time for business as usual, and there is no place for patents or corporate profiteering as long as the world is faced with the threat of Covid-19,” said the organisation's Leena Menghaney.