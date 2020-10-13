Pothole promises — Nelson Mandela Bay bosses’ feet held to potjie pot

Residents can record the damaged surfaces with a potjie pot up for grabs to whoever finds the best-looking pothole before December.

“I was going to offer my grandmother’s special chicken pot pie recipe but thought a potjie pot would be better for someone to use during the festive season,” the businessman said.

The Walmer resident said the city was riddled with potholes and that the two politicians needed to be held accountable for their promises.

“We can’t just leave this to be another political promise.

“This happens all the time and such promises are just forgotten.

“They fall through the cracks.”

So far, the Facebook page has garnered almost 2,000 likes, with the businessman selecting a pothole photograph to be used as the “pothole of the day”.

Bobani applauded the businessman for starting the Facebook page.

“We welcome his initiative.

“We are determined to win this war against potholes.

“We are at war with potholes and we will win this war,” he said.