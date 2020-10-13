Two in court after Soshanguve woman 'murdered for muthi'

A woman who stepped out of her home to answer a cellphone call from her boyfriend was allegedly abducted and murdered for muthi, Gauteng police said on Tuesday.

Two people, her boyfriend and a sangoma, have since been arrested for her killing.

Brig Mathapelo Peters said the 44-year-old woman was reported missing by her aunt on October 3 and police immediately began a search for her.

“The preliminary investigation found that the last person possibly in contact with the deceased was the boyfriend albeit telephonically. This led to the arrest of the suspect on Saturday October 10,” said Peters.

“Further investigation led police on Sunday afternoon October 11 to Dubai informal settlement, where the remains of the missing woman were found.”