Two life sentences for man who raped stepdaughter over 4-year period

A man who repeatedly raped his stepdaughter over a period of four years was sentenced to two life sentences in the Pretoria North magistrate's court on Monday.

The 46-year-old man, from Sinoville, raped the child from the age of six, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The man is not being named to protect the identity of his victim.

“These incidents took place over a period of four years when the child was between age six and 10 years old. At the time, [the man] and the mother of the child were engaged and stayed together. [The man] would go to the child’s room at night when the mother was asleep or had gone out, and rape or assault her,” said NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahajana.

A year later, the child told her aunt about the ordeal and the matter was reported to the police. She was then placed in the care of her aunt to ensure her safety.

The 46-year-old was convicted of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and two counts of assaulting a minor. He was sentenced to a double life sentence, as well as 12 years and another year in prison for the various offences, according to Mahajana.

Prosecutor Hanlie du Preez lauded the sentence, which she said would send a strong message to sexual offenders. Du Preez said the protection of victims was of great importance.

TimesLIVE