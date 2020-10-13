South Africa

Was justice served for Enock Mpianzi's family? South Africans weigh in

13 October 2020 - 09:38
Pupils attend the memorial service for Enock Mpianzi at Parktown Boys' High. Mpianzi drowned while at a school orientation camp in Brits, North West.
Image: Sunday Times/Alaister Russell

The dismissal of Parktown Boys' High principal Malcolm Williams has met with mixed reaction on social media, with many saying some justice has been served for the family of 13-year old pupil Enock Mpianzi.

Mpianzi drowned in January during a school orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak lodge near Brits. Williams returned to work in May after his suspension in January.

Steve Mabona, spokesperson for the department of education said Williams was charged with three allegations of misconduct and was found guilty of two.

The first allegation is that he caused the school to undertake an excursion to Nyati Bush and River Break without prior approval. The second one is that he failed to maintain the correct roll call for all grade 8 pupils who went on the excursion.

The third allegation is that Williams endangered the lives of pupils by disregarding safety rules by failing to ensure that they were provided with life jackets.

“It is paramount to note that the principal was found guilty of the first two allegations, and subsequently not guilty of the third allegation. The presiding officer has, after careful consideration of mitigating and aggravating circumstances, dismissed him accordingly. Therefore, he has a right to appeal to the MEC against the findings within five working days of his receiving the dismissal notice,” Mabona said.

Mpianzi family spokesperson Guy Intamba, through his lawyer Ian Levitt, said the family accepts Williams' dismissal though it said this does not equate to justice.

“The family welcomes the dismissal but feel it's too little, too late. The family wants justice and the principal's dismissal is not justice,” said Intamba.

While the overall view on Twitter was that some justice has been served for Mpianzi's family, others claimed it was not enough.

Here's a glimpse into the responses:

