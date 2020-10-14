1,800 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

SA recorded 1,877 new Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.

He also reported 123 deaths since the last statistics release on Tuesday night. Of those deaths, 10 came in the past 24 to 48 hours with the balance being historic deaths that had been verified since Tuesday night.

The latest deaths and new cases mean there have now been 18,151 confirmed fatalities and 696,414 infections.

Mkhize said there were 626,898 recoveries to date, at a recovery rate of 90%.

The figures are based on 4,458,745 tests to date, with 24,793 of then in the past 24-hour cycle.