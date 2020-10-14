South Africa

1,800 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

14 October 2020 - 23:09 By TimesLIVE
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. File picture.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. File picture.
Image: Photo by Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

SA recorded 1,877 new Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.

He also reported 123 deaths since the last statistics release on Tuesday night. Of those deaths, 10 came in the past 24 to 48 hours with the balance being historic deaths that had been verified since Tuesday night.

The latest deaths and new cases mean there have now been 18,151 confirmed fatalities and 696,414 infections.

Mkhize said there were 626,898 recoveries to date, at a recovery rate of 90%.

The figures are based on 4,458,745 tests to date, with 24,793 of then in the past 24-hour cycle.

Most read

  1. Joburg's R160m M1 double-decker bridge repair 'a waste of money' South Africa
  2. 'Coloured' teacher on fraud charge for saying he was 'African' South Africa
  3. Eskom officials pocketed millions of rand in kickbacks: SIU South Africa
  4. High-flying wife of army general arrested in R100m tender fraud South Africa
  5. One of our editors fell victim to a banking app scam — here’s how you can avoid ... South Africa

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
X