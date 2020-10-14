Bail hearing of Charl Kinnear murder accused moved to safer venue

Security concerns at the Bishop Lavis magistrates’ court have resulted in the bail application for the man accused of top cop Charl Kinnear’s murder being moved to another venue.

Former rugby player and debt collector Zane Kilian, 39, appeared in court on Wednesday. The prosecution indicated a venue had been found at the Bellville regional court.

“Your worship, there is good news: the regional court has allocated a court to hear the bail application,” said prosecutor Gregory Wolmarans.

The court then transferred the matter.

After the hearing, Eric Ntabazalila, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Western Cape, said the state will oppose Kilian’s release on bail.

“The matter of Zane Killian, charged with the murder of Lt Col Charl Kinnear, conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful interception of communication, has been transferred to the Bellville regional court 4 for the start of the bail application,” he said.