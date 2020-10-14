COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Mozambique's health minister tests positive for coronavirus
October 14 2020 - 10:30
Indonesia reports 4,127 new COVID-19 cases, 129 deaths
Indonesia reported 4,127 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 344,749, data from its COVID-19 task force showed.
Indonesia also recorded 129 new deaths, the highest daily increase in fatalities since Sept. 30, the data showed.
October 14 2020 - 09:12
Russian health minister says coronavirus situation remains strained - RIA
Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday that the coronavirus situation in the country remained very strained and that many people were not following all safety guidelines, the RIA news agency reported.
As of Tuesday, Russia had reported 1,326,178 infections. It has the fourth largest number of cases in the world behind the United States, India and Brazil.
October 14 2020 - 08:30
UK not heading for a national lockdown yet, minister says
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not yet heading towards a full national lockdown in England despite calls from the opposition leader for a "circuit breaker" lockdown, Work and Pensions Minister Thérèse Coffey said on Wednesday.
"I do not believe that the prime minister wants to set off on a national lockdown, but as ever he is advised by scientists - he takes that decision," Coffey told Sky.
Asked if England was heading for a national lockdown in the next two weeks, Coffey said: "I don't believe that is the case but as I say this will continue to be a decision that the prime minister will lead on."
Coffey said the three-tier system of lockdowns announced on Monday should be given a chance to work.
October 14 2020 - 07:38
Mozambique's health minister tests positive for coronavirus
Mozambique's health minister, Armindo Tiago, has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that he was well, however, showing no symptoms, and in isolation at home."I am infected, but not sick," Tiago said.
"No one in this world can say that they are immune to the new coronavirus."
The southeast African nation has reported 10,258 infections, with 73 deaths.
