COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Mozambique's health minister tests positive for coronavirus

October 14 2020 - 08:30

UK not heading for a national lockdown yet, minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not yet heading towards a full national lockdown in England despite calls from the opposition leader for a "circuit breaker" lockdown, Work and Pensions Minister Thérèse Coffey said on Wednesday.

"I do not believe that the prime minister wants to set off on a national lockdown, but as ever he is advised by scientists - he takes that decision," Coffey told Sky.

Asked if England was heading for a national lockdown in the next two weeks, Coffey said: "I don't believe that is the case but as I say this will continue to be a decision that the prime minister will lead on."

Coffey said the three-tier system of lockdowns announced on Monday should be given a chance to work.

-REUTERS